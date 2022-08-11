ELKO – A driver was seriously injured late Wednesday night in a fiery crash on Mountain City Highway.

Elko County Fire Station 21 was called to the single-vehicle crash shortly before midnight.

“The car was fully engulfed upon arrival of emergency responders,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.

The driver was ejected prior to the car catching fire, and was transported by MedX to a trauma center in Utah.

Also responding to the crash were Nevada State Police, Elko County Sheriff, Elko County Emergency Management, Elko County Ambulance, and ECFPD Brush crews.

Meanwhile, the Nevada Department of Public Safety reported that fatal crashes in Elko County were up 40% in the first seven months of the year, from five last year to seven this year.