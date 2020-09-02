Fifth COVID death reported in Elko County, second from nursing home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko County reported its fifth COVID-19 death since March and the second death related to an outbreak within Elko’s skilled nursing facility.

The man in his 80s was living at Highland Manor at the time of his passing.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the resident’s family, friends and the community as well as to the staff at Highland Manor,” stated the county.

Elko County reported 15 new cases, six recoveries and nine current hospitalizations on Wednesday night.

“We are incredibly thankful to the team at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital who has gone above and beyond to provide support to Highland Manor and to ensure residents are well cared for during this challenging time,” stated the county. “NNRH accepted six residents into the facility to help relieve some of the staffing challenges at Highland Manor. Five of the six residents currently admitted would not otherwise require a critical level of care.”

The county currently has 111 active cases out of a total of 838 confirmed cases.

Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital said in a statement that with the documented increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19, the hospital has seen an “expected increase” in hospitalizations.