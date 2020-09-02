Fifth COVID death reported in Elko County, second from nursing home

ELKO – Elko County reported its fifth COVID-19 death since March and the second death related to an outbreak within Elko’s skilled nursing facility.
The man in his 80s was living at Highland Manor at the time of his passing.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the resident’s family, friends and the community as well as to the staff at Highland Manor,” stated the county.
Elko County reported 15 new cases, six recoveries and nine current hospitalizations on Wednesday night.
“We are incredibly thankful to the team at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital who has gone above and beyond to provide support to Highland Manor and to ensure residents are well cared for during this challenging time,” stated the county. “NNRH accepted six residents into the facility to help relieve some of the staffing challenges at Highland Manor. Five of the six residents currently admitted would not otherwise require a critical level of care.”
The county currently has 111 active cases out of a total of 838 confirmed cases.
Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital said in a statement that with the documented increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19, the hospital has seen an “expected increase” in hospitalizations.
“However, we can confirm that the recent increase of COVID-19 cases at our facility is largely due to our role serving as an alternative care location for other facilities that have experienced a surge of patients,” the statement said.
While hospital capacity, particularly within specific units and departments, is incredibly fluid and changes rapidly, NNRH “has adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including in critical care/intensive care.”
The statement said NNRH is continually monitoring the prevalence of the virus in the Elko community, in addition to evaluating operational capacity and following all necessary protocols, to ensure the hospital is able to meet the needs of its patients.
NNRH is also continuing to work closely with the Elko County Board of Health, the Emergency Operations Center and other regional partners to ensure a well-coordinated response to serving the community through the pandemic.
“We want to assure our community that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care,” the statement said. “Please be advised that we are continuing to operate under a zero-visitor policy hospital-wide until further notice.”
