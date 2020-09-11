Fifth nursing home patient dies from COVID-19 in Elko

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Elko County reported an eighth COVID-19 death on Friday, the fifth death related to an outbreak within Elko’s skilled nursing facility.

The woman in her 80s was living at Highland Manor at the time of her death.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the resident’s family, friends and the community as well as to the staff at Highland Manor,” stated a release from Elko County.

One new case of coronavirus was reported Friday in Spring Creek. The number of active cases has dropped to 55, with one hospitalization.

Meanwhile, a Nevada county that was initially listed among the lowest risk regions in the country and had zero cases of COVID-19 three months into the pandemic is now on the state’s watch list.

Eureka has seen a total of 10 cases of coronavirus out of 171 people tested, for a cumulative positivity rate of 3.4%.

By comparison, Elko County has seen 866 cases with a 7.7% positivity rate.

This week has seen a surge among tribal members in Elko County.

Six of the nine new cases reported Thursday were tribal, as were all three of the county’s new cases reported Wednesday.

Lander County, which has seen 67 cases with a 7.5% positivity rate, was taken off the state’s watch list this week along with Nye County, according to a report in The Nevada Independent.