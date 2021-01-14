Fifth Street park to get a parking lot

ELKO – The City of Elko is developing a parking lot adjacent to the Fifth Street Park that had been used for years for youth soccer just south of Interstate 80.
“This will be huge for public safety,” Mayor Reece Keener said. “It’s a miracle no one has been run over on Fifth Street, with kids running back and forth.”
The parking crunch on both sides of Fifth Street at certain times is not expected to be as a big of an issue now, however, because the park is converting to a dog park, said the city’s civil engineer, Bob Thibault.
“The traffic patterns at the park will change from heavy at times of soccer games to steady throughout the day. This park still has a real need for a parking lot,” he said in a Jan. 14 email.
The council has authorized city staff to solicit bids for the construction of the parking lot, and there is $300,000 for the project in the budget. Thibault said city crews are doing preliminary work to save money.
He told the council at its Jan. 12 meeting that crews are “excavating a significant amount of material out of there so we don’t have to make that parking lot too steep. I estimate this will save us about $40,000 off the contract.”
Thibault estimated the parking lot work will cost at $235,000, with another $20,000 for professional services, so “we should be able to get this done within the $300,000 budget.”
He said the federal government gave the city 0.9 acres five years ago with the condition that the city make use of the land within five years, and the parking lot should meet the requirement.
“We all knew we had a timeline on this,” Keener said.
Plans call for 59 parking spaces, landscaping and a walkway to the bathrooms and shade structure in the common area of the dog park, which separates small and large dogs.
“We will leave the majority of fencing up to control the common area,” Thibault told the council.
The deadline for bids for the parking lot construction is Feb. 12, and the council expects to award the bid at its Feb. 23 meeting.