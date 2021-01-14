Fifth Street park to get a parking lot

ELKO – The City of Elko is developing a parking lot adjacent to the Fifth Street Park that had been used for years for youth soccer just south of Interstate 80.

“This will be huge for public safety,” Mayor Reece Keener said. “It’s a miracle no one has been run over on Fifth Street, with kids running back and forth.”

The parking crunch on both sides of Fifth Street at certain times is not expected to be as a big of an issue now, however, because the park is converting to a dog park, said the city’s civil engineer, Bob Thibault.

“The traffic patterns at the park will change from heavy at times of soccer games to steady throughout the day. This park still has a real need for a parking lot,” he said in a Jan. 14 email.

The council has authorized city staff to solicit bids for the construction of the parking lot, and there is $300,000 for the project in the budget. Thibault said city crews are doing preliminary work to save money.

He told the council at its Jan. 12 meeting that crews are “excavating a significant amount of material out of there so we don’t have to make that parking lot too steep. I estimate this will save us about $40,000 off the contract.”