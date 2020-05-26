Fifth Street work planned Thursday and Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – City crews will be busy Thursday and Friday patching a portion of Fifth Street ahead of next week’s graduation parade.

From about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, extensive patching will be done between Elm Street and Spruce Road. Fifth Street may be closed at times during this work.

“Please avoid the area if at all possible,” advised the City. “Please obey all traffic control devices and drive very carefully around the construction zone.”

For questions or concerns, contact the City of Elko Public Works Department at 777-7241.

“Please have all vehicles removed from the street,” added the City. “Vehicles remaining on the street will be towed. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

