Fifth-wheel RV burns in Osino; 3 wildland fires reported

ELKO – Another RV being used as a residence burned on the outskirts of Elko, the second such blaze this week.

Elko County Fire Protection District was called around 2:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a fifth-wheel RV fire on Apache Avenue in Osino. The unit was attached to a pickup and both were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The owner was not home at the time, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Like the fire involving a larger motor home in Ryndon on Monday night, the property owner had cleared the surround ground and flames did not advance into the brush. However, the fire was extending to another nearby RV.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames and limit damage to the second RV, according to the fire district. County Station 21 was assisted by Ryndon and Elko volunteers, Elko County Emergency Management, Elko County Ambulance and the sheriff’s office.

Three wildland fires were also reported Thursday in the Elko District, but they only burned a total of less than one acre.

The largest on Pequop Summit burned three-quarters of an acre. Half an acre burned in the hills about four miles north of Oasis. Both fires started on federal land.

A tenth of an acre burned in east Elko along Manzanita Drive.

City firefighters also responded Friday to a house fire on Northside Drive in Elko.

