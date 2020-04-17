Fight against dispensary to continue

ELKO – Opponents of the Newe Cannabis dispensary lost one round with denial of petition for a restraining order against the shop opening on April 18, but they aren’t giving up.
“We are disappointed to find out that the dispensary is opening this weekend as no one in the community was made aware,” Felix Ike, a former tribal chairman and current court advocate, told the Elko City Council.
He said there is still a full hearing scheduled “to go over the merits of the complaint in tribal court,” and “this issue has not yet been resolved.”
A hearing in the Te-Moak tribal court is slated for May 28 “on the merits of whether declaratory and/or injunctive relief shall be ordered against the respondents,” Chief Magistrate Marsha Harlan wrote on April 9 in her denial of the temporary restraining order.
The petitions for a restraining order and for a declaratory judgment were filed against the Elko Band Council, including Chairman Davis Gonzales and Vice Chairman Juan Arevelo.
Gonzales and Arevelo announced on April 13 that a “soft opening” of the marijuana dispensary would be April 18. They said Newe Cannabis is working with Cascade Strategic Investments of Portland, Ore., and SCS Elko Inc. on the project.
At that time, Gonzales told the Elko Daily Free Press he was not worried about the petitions against the dispensary, which will start out as a drive-through store because of coronavirus restrictions.
Elko Mayor Reece Keener said at the council meeting the opening of the dispensary is “very surprising when in fact we are in the middle of a pandemic.” He encouraged Ike and opponents to continue their fight.
Ike said one of the major concerns is that “substance abuse is an epidemic on the Elko Indian Colony. There is no family on the colony that has been untouched by this issue.”
Opponents also are worried about a lack of law enforcement on the Elko Indian Colony as the dispensary opens. Te-Moak tribal bands depend upon U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement based in Owyhee, Ike said during public comment at the Jan. 14 council meeting.
Elko Band Council obtained approval for the dispensary from Gov. Steve Sisolak on Jan. 23, but Ike wrote a letter to the governor on April 9 stating that marijuana is illegal on federal land and the tribal constitution prohibits any tribal action that violates federal law.
“We are respectfully requesting that the agreement between the State of Nevada and the Elko Band Newe Cannabis shop be terminated” until there is a “proper” agreement filed by the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone and approved by the U.S. Department of Interior, Ike stated.
“The current agreement has been filed by the Elko Band Council, not the Te-Moak council, which oversees all tribal ordinances, taxation oversight and organizational entities,” Ike wrote in the letter he also sent to Elko city and county officials, as well as Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and tribal members.
The letter also says there was little communication regarding the marijuana dispensary over its proximity to facilities on the colony and in the city, such as a health clinic, senior centers, Head Start, the Committee Against Domestic Violence’s Harbor House, schools and churches.
Additionally, opponents of the dispensary had planned to present petitions to the Elko City Council before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Ike told the council that social distancing hampered the gathering of signatures door-to-door.
The Newe Cannabis dispensary is at 1555 Shoshone Circle and will employ 39 people. Hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
