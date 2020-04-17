Fight against dispensary to continue

Elko Mayor Reece Keener said at the council meeting the opening of the dispensary is “very surprising when in fact we are in the middle of a pandemic.” He encouraged Ike and opponents to continue their fight.

Ike said one of the major concerns is that “substance abuse is an epidemic on the Elko Indian Colony. There is no family on the colony that has been untouched by this issue.”

Opponents also are worried about a lack of law enforcement on the Elko Indian Colony as the dispensary opens. Te-Moak tribal bands depend upon U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement based in Owyhee, Ike said during public comment at the Jan. 14 council meeting.

Elko Band Council obtained approval for the dispensary from Gov. Steve Sisolak on Jan. 23, but Ike wrote a letter to the governor on April 9 stating that marijuana is illegal on federal land and the tribal constitution prohibits any tribal action that violates federal law.

“We are respectfully requesting that the agreement between the State of Nevada and the Elko Band Newe Cannabis shop be terminated” until there is a “proper” agreement filed by the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone and approved by the U.S. Department of Interior, Ike stated.