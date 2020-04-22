'Fight for Nevada' plans rallies in four cities on Saturday

“Essentially, law enforcement will monitor this and as long as no crimes are being committed, they will be allowed their constitutional right,” said Elko Police Department Lt. Mike Palhegyi.

Palhegyi said he encourages “at risk” individuals to stay home.

A caravan is scheduled in Elko starting at 11 a.m. at the vacant lot at Idaho and Third streets.

“We are showing up around 10,” said Mary Ann Weldon, a member of Fight for Nevada and Battle Born Republican Alliance, an organization that hopes to “provide an inclusive alternative to the traditional Republican party setting,” according to their Facebook page.

“We started the petition and there was absolutely nothing said about a petition in this county,” Weldon said. “Nobody knew we were doing it so we weren’t getting as many signatures as we needed.”

Weldon said members of her group were talking about how to get the word out.

“The other day I was watching the news and watched Michigan and their rally and what they were doing. We need to do a ‘Michigan’,” Weldon said to a fellow member.