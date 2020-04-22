'Fight for Nevada' plans rallies in four cities on Saturday

ELKO – A group that launched a recall drive against Gov. Steve Sisolak last year is planning rallies this weekend in Elko, Reno, Carson City and Las Vegas to express their desire to reopen Nevada’s economy.
“This is our decision that we would like to do this so that we can collect signatures [for the petition to recall Sisolak] because Covid really, really put a huge damper on us to collect signatures,” said Angela Blass, president of “Fight for Nevada.”
The group launched the recall effort following passage of controversial firearms legislation and other issues.
Blass said they must have all signatures collected by May 14 so that they can take the paperwork to the county clerk to be notarized and passed on to the Nevada secretary of state in time to make the ballot.
“It is absolutely your right and your choice to feel safe, no matter what,” Blass said. “It’s your right to stay home and it’s your right to stay in your car. It is also your constitutional right to come and express yourself.”
“Essentially, law enforcement will monitor this and as long as no crimes are being committed, they will be allowed their constitutional right,” said Elko Police Department Lt. Mike Palhegyi.
Palhegyi said he encourages “at risk” individuals to stay home.
A caravan is scheduled in Elko starting at 11 a.m. at the vacant lot at Idaho and Third streets.
“We are showing up around 10,” said Mary Ann Weldon, a member of Fight for Nevada and Battle Born Republican Alliance, an organization that hopes to “provide an inclusive alternative to the traditional Republican party setting,” according to their Facebook page.
“We started the petition and there was absolutely nothing said about a petition in this county,” Weldon said. “Nobody knew we were doing it so we weren’t getting as many signatures as we needed.”
Weldon said members of her group were talking about how to get the word out.
“The other day I was watching the news and watched Michigan and their rally and what they were doing. We need to do a ‘Michigan’,” Weldon said to a fellow member.
Weldon said they want to get people together to let officials know they want the economy back open and they want petitions signed.
The group will drive down Idaho and turn onto 12th Street where they will stop in the old Al Park parking lot, according to Weldon.
“We are going to set up our trucks and we are going to have the petitions there,” Weldon said. “We will be out in the open air and 6 feet from each other. Windows are going to be rolled up in the trucks.”
“People are encouraged to bring their own pens,” Blass said. “We do not want this [coronavirus] to spread more through our event. I highly suggest everybody still follow the rules.”
“The California governor spoke to some different counties around California and is going to allow some to start opening,” Blass said. “Our governor doesn’t have a plan, which the day we shut down, a plan should have been started. Elko County [business owners] would at least like to have a ‘soft opening.’ This is giving them a chance to jump on the bandwagon with all these other rallies going on.”
