4 file for 3 district judge seats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Porter told the Elko Daily Free Press her court calendar this week had 38 hearings, including six probate hearings.

Pointing specifically to guardianship cases that go through the department, Porter said more than 140 were filed last year and the amount and complexity of those cases “was the last straw in going to the Legislature to request a third district judge.”

“Guardianship law changed significantly a few years ago, which has increased the court’s responsibility over what it once was,” Porter explained. “Even with the prior responsibility the court had, unfortunately, some of my predecessors did not track those cases as they should be under the law. So my staff and I have been going back in time, tracking down guardians and protected persons to get the reporting up to date and to make sure the people are safe.”

“All of that work has really overburdened Department 1, and we are doing the best we can,” Porter continued. “As I said, I have 38 hearings this week, and there isn’t more time than that to have in court.”