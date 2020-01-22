Film-tastic! Documentaries, short films peer into cowboy culture

A collection of short films about the history of Black rodeo and some current participants in the sport, “African-American Cowboy: The Forgotten Man of the West” is a brief investigation of Black rodeo in Texas and some famous riders who put it on the map.

“A Family of Cowgirls” follows Kanesha Jackson, a third-generation cowgirl working to become the first African American woman to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo. And, “Wildcat” rounds out the trio of short films with a depiction of the annual rodeo in Grayson, Oklahoma.

For the last six years, the Western Folklife Center, in partnership with Edge of Discovery, has worked with students and educators from the Owyhee Combined School on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation to create Deep West Videos. In 2019, Edge of Discovery returned to Owyhee to assist students in the creation of these 2020 video premieres: Talliah Hanchor looks back at the history of the Deep West video program in Owyhee; Lance Owyhee tells a personal story of finding his roots as a Native American and how that journey has shaped his future; Isabella Pasqual shares lessons learned in cross country and what she will take with her as she leaves high school; and Destiny Max focuses on the culture shock of going from a rural area to a larger city for college.