Final county budget adjusts for pandemic

The fire district, however, will not know the results of arbitration in the contract dispute with the firefighters’ union for some time because the session planned for the end of March was put off due to the pandemic.

“We’re trying to establish a meeting in September,” Minor said.

The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5046 asked for raises, but he said the only pay increases in the budget are steps for longevity. If arbitration leads to pay hikes, Minor estimated the cost at $110,000.

If arbitration requires the fire district to pay retroactive overtime over three years in addition to the 3% pay increase, Minor said he does not have an estimate for what that would cost. He said, however, that if the county loses on the requested overtime policy changes, then the planned $300,000 transfer to the emergency fund could be reduced.

The fire commissioners also do not know what revenue will come in from the Wildland Fire Protection Plan, which reimburses the fire district for help in range fires on government-managed land. The amount was roughly $90,000 last year but $460,000 the prior year.