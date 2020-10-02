 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Financial advisor takes charge at Idaho Street office
0 comments

Financial advisor takes charge at Idaho Street office

{{featured_button_text}}
Bybee takes helm at Edward Jones

Financial advisor Tara Bybee works on paperwork at her new Edward Jones office at 1028 Idaho St.

 Cynthia Delaney

ELKO -- One of the five Edward Jones branches in Elko has recently undergone a couple of significant transitions. The office, which was located at 469 Fourth St., was moved to 1028 Idaho St. in the spring. TJ Peters oversaw the former office for a number of years but relocated to Arizona.  Shortly after the office opened in the new location, financial advisor Tara Bybee was offered the post and moved to Elko to assume leadership.

Q: Tell me about your work and education background.

A: I started out in the media, in broadcasting. My first degree was in broadcast technology, radio and television studies. I also went on and did a bachelor’s with an emphasis in broadcasting. After those two degrees, I started working in the local television stations in the Treasure Valley area. I started out as a news photographer. I left the media as a broadcast engineer. I realized I wanted to do more. I jumped over to a company that develops software for broadcast engineers and systems designers. While I was there I went back to school and got a marketing/finance degree. I left that company as vice president.

Q: How did you get involved in financial advisement?

A: I went and talked to my financial advisor who was an Edward Jones advisor. I have been working with Edward Jones ever since I was old enough to invest. Basically, he asked for my resume and one thing led to another, and seven years later, here I am still as a financial advisor. I feel as a financial advisor [that] I help solve problems, help people attain goals. Everybody’s goals and situations are different. I enjoy the challenge. What we do is give a place to start.

Elko businesses in the news

Q: How did you learn about the opportunity at this Edward Jones office in Elko and why did you choose to relocate from Boise?

A: My husband and I put a bug in upper management ears that we would be interested if an opportunity became available in a smaller community. When this opportunity came about I told my husband, “What do you think of Elko?” and he said, “The Ruby Mountains are really pretty!” (Bybee’s husband is a wildlands firefighter and enjoys hunting.) There are more opportunities [for my children] to do things. When I grew up I was in 4-H and raised animals. Unless I wanted to live in the outskirts of Boise there is no way [for them] to raise the animals I used to raise, sheep and steers.

Q: When did you take over the office on Idaho Street?

A: My first day [in Elko] was May 25th. The new office was already built out. I thought it was sort of funny because being an Idaho girl, when they told me about the branch [saying] it is on Idaho Street, I thought, should I take that as a sign?

Q: What can you offer to established and new clients?

A: I understand talking finance is sometimes a hard conversation. It doesn’t matter whether you have done a really good job or you need help doing it. It’s very personal. There are sometimes a lot of walls that have to be broken down to really understand what people are trying to do with their money and what they envision they want to do with their money. I just try to make it as comfortable as possible. There is no judgement. I am just here to provide ideas, provide options to provide any type of guidance that I can. We focus on serving clients for the long term. Our job is to find out what is most important to our clients. We use an established process to help build those strategies. It’s a partnership. I want my clients to see me as a partner in their lives and in their plan. I want them to know that I am here for them.

--

Elko businesses in the news:

Edward Jones Financial Advisor

Tara Bybee

1028 Idaho St., Suite 120

389-2324

Tara.bybee@edwardjones.com

www.edwardjones.com/tara-bybee

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News