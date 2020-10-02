Financial advisor takes charge at Idaho Street office

Q: How did you learn about the opportunity at this Edward Jones office in Elko and why did you choose to relocate from Boise?

A: My husband and I put a bug in upper management ears that we would be interested if an opportunity became available in a smaller community. When this opportunity came about I told my husband, “What do you think of Elko?” and he said, “The Ruby Mountains are really pretty!” (Bybee’s husband is a wildlands firefighter and enjoys hunting.) There are more opportunities [for my children] to do things. When I grew up I was in 4-H and raised animals. Unless I wanted to live in the outskirts of Boise there is no way [for them] to raise the animals I used to raise, sheep and steers.

Q: When did you take over the office on Idaho Street?

A: My first day [in Elko] was May 25th. The new office was already built out. I thought it was sort of funny because being an Idaho girl, when they told me about the branch [saying] it is on Idaho Street, I thought, should I take that as a sign?

Q: What can you offer to established and new clients?