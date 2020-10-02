Financial advisor takes charge at Idaho Street office

Q: How did you learn about the opportunity at this Edward Jones office in Elko and why did you choose to relocate from Boise?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A: My husband and I put a bug in upper management ears that we would be interested if an opportunity became available in a smaller community. When this opportunity came about I told my husband, “What do you think of Elko?” and he said, “The Ruby Mountains are really pretty!” (Bybee’s husband is a wildlands firefighter and enjoys hunting.) There are more opportunities [for my children] to do things. When I grew up I was in 4-H and raised animals. Unless I wanted to live in the outskirts of Boise there is no way [for them] to raise the animals I used to raise, sheep and steers.

Q: When did you take over the office on Idaho Street?

A: My first day [in Elko] was May 25th. The new office was already built out. I thought it was sort of funny because being an Idaho girl, when they told me about the branch [saying] it is on Idaho Street, I thought, should I take that as a sign?

Q: What can you offer to established and new clients?