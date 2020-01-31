Finishing the façade

ELKO – The city’s first Mural Expo ended months ago but finishing touches were added to one of its projects this week.

The Elko Mural Expo took place last September. For several days the city was ablaze with artistic activity. Musicians played, painters painted and people roamed the streets taking it all in.

It is a wonder that with all the “goings on” that organizers Eric Brooks and Geralda Miller of Art Spot Reno had time to do anything else. But Brooks wanted to make a mural, too. He began his project on the north side of Jet Coin laundry services but fell short on time.

Brooks is back this week for the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, and, although busy as ever, he brought along his paintbrushes and some leftover paint from the expo. Local artist Simone Turner joined him Tuesday in putting the final touches on the colorful project.

“This mural is called “Bring What You Hope to Find,” which is one of my mottos,” said Brooks.

