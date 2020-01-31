You are the owner of this article.
Finishing the façade
Artists Simone Turner and Eric Brooks put the finishing touches on a mural at Jet Coin.

 Cynthia Delaney

ELKO – The city’s first Mural Expo ended months ago but finishing touches were added to one of its projects this week.

The Elko Mural Expo took place last September. For several days the city was ablaze with artistic activity. Musicians played, painters painted and people roamed the streets taking it all in.

It is a wonder that with all the “goings on” that organizers Eric Brooks and Geralda Miller of Art Spot Reno had time to do anything else. But Brooks wanted to make a mural, too. He began his project on the north side of Jet Coin laundry services but fell short on time.

Brooks is back this week for the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, and, although busy as ever, he brought along his paintbrushes and some leftover paint from the expo. Local artist Simone Turner joined him Tuesday in putting the final touches on the colorful project.

“This mural is called “Bring What You Hope to Find,” which is one of my mottos,” said Brooks.

He said it started off as a geometric block piece, a similar technique as used in his fine art paintings.

“But, I always paint on panel with palette knives flat for what I do, and doing it vertical is a bit of an experiment,” Brooks said.

In September when Brooks began the piece his young nephew came to town to visit him. The lower right corner, a collection of block shapes, is his contribution.

“Start ’em young,” he said, smiling.

The two artists worked for a couple of hours in the cool weather altering and brightening segments of the work.

“I am so happy to be able to paint alongside Eric because I did not get to during the mural festival,” said Turner. “It’s just a pleasure to be out here.”

