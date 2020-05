× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Firefighters responded to a report of a wildland fire on East Idaho Street late Monday morning, according to Elko Interagency Dispatch Center.

The Anchor S Fire was reported at 11:34 a.m. It was estimated at 2 acres. Structure protection was in place.

City, county, state, federal and volunteer firefighters were on the scene.

Check back with elkodaily.com later for more on this report.

