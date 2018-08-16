ELKO – Lightning started one fire and dumped plenty of rain in parts of Elko County on Wednesday.
A fire 26 miles north of Wells burned about 32 acres near Thousand Springs before it was extinguished.
Elko picked up a quarter-inch of precipitation. It was the first significant rainfall of the summer. Only eight-hundredths of an inch fell in June and July.
Elsewhere, Ely received .08 of an inch of rain Wednesday, and Winnemucca .04.
The National Weather Service is calling for a 20 percent chance of precipitation in Elko through Friday.
Highs will be in the lower 90s and warming into the mid-90s by Sunday and into next week.
