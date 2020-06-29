UPDATE: Juveniles started fire at Peace Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Juveniles started a fire at the Elko Peace Park on Monday, but quick action from city firefighters spared homes in the region.

The fire started at about 2 p.m. and burned around picnic tables at the park, which is adjacent to a new housing subdivision.

Elko Fire Chief Matt Greigo said juveniles were spotted running away from the scene as flames were spread by the wind. They were tracked down and fire officials spoke with them and their parents.

“None of the park amenities were damaged,” said Griego, as the fire burned about an acre of grass and brush.

