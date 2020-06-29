UPDATE: Juveniles started fire at Peace Park
1 comment
alert top story

UPDATE: Juveniles started fire at Peace Park

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Peace Park fire

Fire blackened a portion of the Elko Peace Park on Monday afternoon

 Jeff Mullins

ELKO – Juveniles started a fire at the Elko Peace Park on Monday, but quick action from city firefighters spared homes in the region.

The fire started at about 2 p.m. and burned around picnic tables at the park, which is adjacent to a new housing subdivision.

Elko Fire Chief Matt Greigo said juveniles were spotted running away from the scene as flames were spread by the wind. They were tracked down and fire officials spoke with them and their parents.

“None of the park amenities were damaged,” said Griego, as the fire burned about an acre of grass and brush.

1 comment
0
2
5
8
12

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two more COVID-19 cases reported
Local

Two more COVID-19 cases reported

ELKO – Elko County reported two new positive COVID-19 cases and released an infection count for six county populations on Wednesday evening.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News