Fire burns 100 acres at Elko-White Pine county line

ELKO – A fire on the Elko-White Pine county line has burned more than 100 acres, the Eastern Nevada Interagency Fire district reported Friday.

The Kinsley Fire is located in the Antelope Range about 55 miles northeast of Ely. The wind-driven fire is burning in steep, rugged and inaccessible terrain, consuming pinyon-pine and juniper, brush and grass. “There is no threat to private property or structures,” the agency reported. “Public and firefighter safety is the top priority.”

Assisting the BLM Ely and Elko districts are the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Ely Ranger District, Nevada Division of Forestry, White Pine County Fire District, and private contractors.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Friday. The cause is under investigation.

In western Nevada, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders in the Genoa area Friday afternoon due to a wildfire, KOLO-TV in Reno reported.

The sheriff’s office asked people to avoid Genoa and the Jacks Valley roadways, and said a wireless alert

U.S. 395 is closed at Jacks Valley Road and at State Route 206 (Genoa Lane).

On Friday morning, Elko city and county firefighters responded to a blaze at the intersection of East Jennings Way and Interstate 80.

“Luckily the fire remained small in the grass and sage and was quickly extinguished,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.

The fire was caused by sparks from metal work.

“If you are going to be doing any welding or metal grinding, make sure to wet the area. It is not advised during high winds and low humidity like our area is experiencing today,” the fire district said.

The Northeastern Nevada Fire District also reported a small blaze along U.S. Highway 93 on Thursday afternoon near Currie.

Both that blaze and Friday morning's Elko fire burned only a tenth of an acre before they were extinguished.

Strong winds have been blowing in the region since Thursday, resulting in multiple weather advisories.

The National Weather Service calls for cooler and not as windy conditions for the weekend.

