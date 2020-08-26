Fire burns 100 acres near northern Elko County ranch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Lightning sparked four wildfires Tuesday in the Elko District, the largest burning 100 acres in the O’Neil Basin.

The fire north of the Gibbs Ranch was listed as 20% contained by nightfall.

Another fire near Tabor Creek was extinguished after burning 21 acres of private land.

Fires north of the Welcome/Starr Valley exit on Interstate 80 and Coal Mine Canyon Road north of Ryndon each burned less than 2 acres before they were contained.

A red flag warning is in effect today for southwestern Idaho on the Elko County border, but no warnings have been posted in Nevada.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for dry weather through the end of the week with highs in the lower to mid-90s.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0