 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire burns 100 acres near northern Elko County ranch
0 comments
alert top story

Fire burns 100 acres near northern Elko County ranch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Buffalo fire

The Buffalo Fire in northern Elko County's O'Neil Basin burned about 100 acres on Tuesday.

 BLM

ELKO – Lightning sparked four wildfires Tuesday in the Elko District, the largest burning 100 acres in the O’Neil Basin.

The fire north of the Gibbs Ranch was listed as 20% contained by nightfall.

Another fire near Tabor Creek was extinguished after burning 21 acres of private land.

Fires north of the Welcome/Starr Valley exit on Interstate 80 and Coal Mine Canyon Road north of Ryndon each burned less than 2 acres before they were contained.

A red flag warning is in effect today for southwestern Idaho on the Elko County border, but no warnings have been posted in Nevada.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for dry weather through the end of the week with highs in the lower to mid-90s.

0 comments
0
0
1
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Fire east of Wells
Local

Fire east of Wells

  • 1 min to read

ELKO – Blazing hot weather often leads to wildfires, and this past weekend was no exception.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fire torches garage of Teal Way home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News