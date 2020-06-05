Fire burns 2 acres near shooting range

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO — Just four days into June, and Elko County experienced its fourth wildfire in a matter of two days.

Following a trio of Wednesday fires — two south of West Wendover and the other in South Fork — the latter sparked Thursday evening behind the Elko County Shooting Range.

The Shooting Range Fire burned approximately two acres of grass and sagebrush, 1.5 acres before units arrived and about half of an acre after crews were on the scene.

“The call came in at 7:43 p.m. (Thursday) and we had the fire contained around 9 p.m.,” said Elko County Fire Protection Chief of Prevention Steven Hamilton.

The press release noted the location of the blaze was at Mile Marker 298 off of Interstate 80.

“We had to take Exit 298 to get there, but the fire was actually behind the shooting range,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton stated the fire began due to “someone shooting a steel target.”