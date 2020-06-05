Fire burns 2 acres near shooting range

ELKO — Just four days into June, and Elko County experienced its fourth wildfire in a matter of two days.
Following a trio of Wednesday fires — two south of West Wendover and the other in South Fork — the latter sparked Thursday evening behind the Elko County Shooting Range.
The Shooting Range Fire burned approximately two acres of grass and sagebrush, 1.5 acres before units arrived and about half of an acre after crews were on the scene.
“The call came in at 7:43 p.m. (Thursday) and we had the fire contained around 9 p.m.,” said Elko County Fire Protection Chief of Prevention Steven Hamilton.
The press release noted the location of the blaze was at Mile Marker 298 off of Interstate 80.
“We had to take Exit 298 to get there, but the fire was actually behind the shooting range,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton stated the fire began due to “someone shooting a steel target.”
“Dispatch took the call, and people were at the range,” Hamilton said. “But by the time we got there — I was with the second unit on the scene — there was nobody coming to or going from the range.”
Hamilton said Elko County Fire Stations 21, 28, the City of Elko Fire Department and state and federal resources were used to contain and extinguish the fire.
“We didn’t leave until around 10 p.m., just to make sure,” Hamilton said. “I went back and conducted my investigation (Friday) in the morning, when I could see better.”
