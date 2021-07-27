Fire burns 2-plus acres in Spring Creek

ELKO – A fire that started shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday in Spring Creek threatened homes but was quickly brought under control.

The initial report stated that there was a 20-foot by 20-foot fire near a transformer box on Willington Drive and that structures were threatened, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Elko County Station 28, Station 21, NV Energy Wildland Crew/Dozer, Spring Creek volunteers, Lamoille volunteers, Nevada Division of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management, Elko County Sheriff and Elko County Ambulance responded.

The fire was measured out to be approximately 2.2 acres. There were no injuries and no structures were lost.

Other small fires were reported in eastern Elko County on Tuesday evening as thunderstorms moved through the region. One was along U.S. Highway 93 near Wells, another at Boone Springs south of Wendover, and another at Oxley Peak.

The National Weather Service is calling for a continued risk of stormy weather and rain showers through at least the end of the week.

