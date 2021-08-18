Fire burns 200 acres north of Battle Mountain

ELKO – Firefighters responded to two blazes in the Elko District on Tuesday, including one that burned about 200 acres north of Battle Mountain.

Local, state and federal resources responded to the blaze on private land near Rock Creek Road. The cause is under investigation.

Firefighters have been called out to more than 50 wildfires in the Elko District so far this season. All but one of them were held to less than 300 acres, and most burned only a few acres or less.