 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire burns 200 acres north of Battle Mountain
0 comments
top story

Fire burns 200 acres north of Battle Mountain

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Flames symbol

ELKO – Firefighters responded to two blazes in the Elko District on Tuesday, including one that burned about 200 acres north of Battle Mountain.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Local, state and federal resources responded to the blaze on private land near Rock Creek Road. The cause is under investigation.

Another fire in the Jarbidge Ranger District was started by lightning. The blaze southwest of Bearpaw Mountain burned 6.7 acres.

Firefighters have been called out to more than 50 wildfires in the Elko District so far this season. All but one of them were held to less than 300 acres, and most burned only a few acres or less.

0 comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is this twisting disk the birthplace of a new planet?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School board: 'Masks optional'
Local

School board: 'Masks optional'

ELKO – School board trustees finalized the reopening plan that gave parents and students the choice to wear masks at school Tuesday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News