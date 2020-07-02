Fire burns 360 acres north of Wendover

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A wildfire north of Wendover has burned more than 300 acres.

Multiple air and ground resources, including one hotshot crew and two large air tankers, were fighting the fire Wednesday along the Utah state line about 20 miles north of Wendover.

As of Wednesday night the size was listed at 360 acres and there was no estimate on containment.

The fire was reported shortly after noon Wednesday. The cause is under investigation.

It was the largest fire in the Elko district since June 5, when about 400 acres burned in the same region.

No fire-weather warnings have been posted for northeastern Nevada over the holiday weekend, but conditions are expected to be hot and dry.

