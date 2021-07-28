Fire burns 5 acres in Spring Creek, other blazes in eastern part of county

ELKO – A fire that started shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday in Spring Creek threatened homes but was quickly brought under control.

The initial report stated that there was a 20-foot by 20-foot fire near a transformer box on Willington Drive and that structures were threatened, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Elko County Station 28, Station 21, NV Energy Wildland Crew/Dozer, Spring Creek volunteers, Lamoille volunteers, Nevada Division of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management, Elko County Sheriff and Elko County Ambulance responded.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire was contained at 5 acres. There were no injuries and no structures were lost. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Another fire that started Tuesday in the Toano Range between Wells and Wendover has burned about 50 acres.

Other small fires were reported in eastern Elko County on Tuesday evening as thunderstorms moved through the region. One along U.S. Highway 93 near Wells burned only .03 of an acre.

Firefighters were still trying to track down three other reports Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service is calling for a continued risk of stormy weather and rain showers through at least the end of the week.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 0