Fire burns 50 acres at Elburz, rain showers moving into region
alert top story

Fire burns 50 acres at Elburz, rain showers moving into region

Friday showers
NWS

ELKO – A fire north of the Elburz exit burned 50 acres by nightfall, while rain showers were marching up from the southwest Friday morning.

County, state and federal fire crews responded to the blaze on private land. The cause is under investigation.

It was the largest fire in the Elko District in more than three weeks. There have been eight fires so far this month, with most of them kept at less than an acre.

Elko County could see anywhere from a tenth to a quarter of an inch of precipitation Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms are possible, particularly in southern Lander and Eureka counties.

Despite the widespread success of firefighters in northeastern Nevada the region continues to be blanketed with smoke from fires in neighboring states.

Elko has up to an 80% chance of showers over the next 24 hours but dry, smoky conditions will return Saturday and are expected to continue for at least another week.

Highs Friday will be around 80 degrees, dropping to the lower 70s on Saturday and rebounding to the lower 80s Sunday.

