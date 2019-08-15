ELKO – Fire officials are investigating the cause of two blazes on Wednesday, including one that burned 257 acres near the Dolly Varden Springs in southeastern Elko County.
The Bureau of Land Management listed the cause as “under investigation” but the landowner told the Elko Daily Free Press that a flaming pickup was seen driving down the mountainside before its driver jumped out and it crashed into a pole.
Glenn Taylor said the BLM contacted him about the fire Wednesday afternoon, and his associate Roger Bowers went to the scene and took photos of the damage.
Taylor said the driver may have been a hunter scouting in the mountains when his pickup caught fire in some weeds. It was seen driving down the mountain toward the spring. The tires blew out before it got there, the driver jumped out, and the truck hit a pole, he said.
“It left a trail of fire all the way,” Taylor said, although he did not witness the incident.
The fire burned “within inches” of vehicles and drilling equipment at the spring, he said. “We were very lucky as far as having no damage to vehicles, just fences."
BLM officials did not immediately confirm the report, as they were still investigating the fire.
The springs are near the old Victoria Mine at the north end of the Dolly Varden range. A company was issued a reclamation permit for the mine last month by the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection.
Multiple air and ground resources were called to fight the fire, which was fully contained and controlled by Wednesday night.
Another fire east of the Beowawe geothermal plant burned 54 acres.
The BLM also listed its cause as under investigation.
There has been no lightning in northeastern Nevada but high temperatures and low humidity have raised the fire danger to the point that both county and federal officials declared top-level fire restrictions effective today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.