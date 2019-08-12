ELKO – A fire in the Ruby Mountains was nearly contained Monday after burning more than 16,000 acres over the past week, while several small fires kept crews scrambling in the Elko area.
A fire that started Monday afternoon along Interstate 80 quickly burned toward an upscale neighborhood north of the freeway.
Firefighters responded just as quickly, preventing flames from reaching the homes.
A little over two acres burned as the fire was swept uphill by the wind. Flames reached the fence along Ruby Vista, just across the street from several homes.
Police blocked traffic briefly during the incident.
There was no immediate word on what started the fire.
On Monday morning, firefighters responded to a blaze on Mallard Street in the Humboldt River Ranchettes.
The fire, which started in a structur, burned just over eight acres in the subdivision off Interstate 80 about six miles east of Halleck.
On Saturday, another fire along Interstate 80 about 10 miles east of Elko burned more than 17 acres.
On Thursday evening a fire burned half an acre of grass and sagebrush off Last Chance Road.
“Even with the little bit of moisture we are receiving in the evening, the fuel loads are very dry,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District. “Please be extremely careful while recreating in the outdoors.
Meanwhile the last of three large, lightning-sparked fires in Elko County was listed at 85 percent containment. The Corta Fire has burned 16,889 acres along the western side of the Ruby Mountains 10 miles southeast of Jiggs.
Harrison Pass Road was reopened on Saturday to through traffic. Fire traffic continues to be heavy along road.
The public is still advised to avoid The Green Mountain Trailhead, which provides access to the Ruby Crest Trail.
The south flank of the fire remains the priority for firefighters. Crews have been bringing hand-line together from the west and east to reach full containment.
Firefighters continued to patrol the north and northeast edges of the fire Sunday, and have been rehabilitating dozer and hand-line. Along the eastern edge, crews completed suppression repair of the dozer and hand-lines, where line was cut to contain the fire. Across the southern edge, handcrews and hotshots continued to put in hand-line from the west and east.
Firefighters have been patrolling along the western edge near the Zaga and Little ranches to ensure all hot spots are out.
