Fire burns garage in Spring Creek
Fire burns garage in Spring Creek

Spring Creek garage fire
ECFPD

SPRING CREEK – A garage-shop building in Spring Creek was heavily damaged by fire Monday morning.

County firefighters were called at about 10:45 a.m. to the blaze off Westcliff Drive in the mobile home section. Ryndon, Jiggs and Lamoille volunteers also responded.

The structure was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby homes or wildland.

