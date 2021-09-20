Fire burns garage in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – A garage-shop building in Spring Creek was heavily damaged by fire Monday morning.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
County firefighters were called at about 10:45 a.m. to the blaze off Westcliff Drive in the mobile home section. Ryndon, Jiggs and Lamoille volunteers also responded.
The structure was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby homes or wildland.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.