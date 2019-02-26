Try 1 month for 99¢
Royal Crest fire

Flames pour out of the garage at a home on Royal Crest Drive shortly after sunrise Monday.

 ELKO FIRE DEPARTMENT

ELKO – Firefighters responded to a garage fire Monday morning on Royal Crest Drive and were able to keep the flames from spreading into the home.

The occupants got out of the house with no injuries.

The fire broke out shortly after 7 a.m. and the garage was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, according to Fire Chief Matt Griego. Smoke entered the attic and the house but there was no fire damage inside the home.

“They did a good job of getting it cut off between the garage and the house,” Griego said.

The home will not be inhabitable, however, until electrical repairs have been made in the garage.

Griego said the fire is believed to have been accidental but the cause remains under investigation.

“The City of Elko Fire department would like to thank all the outside resources that assisted us,” said a message on the department’s Facebook page.

