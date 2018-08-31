Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ELKO – A wildfire in the Ruby Mountains was making its way into the higher elevations of the Humboldt National Forest on Friday evening, after burning 2,500 acres by mid-afternoon.

The fire started Thursday evening on private land southwest of the Spring Creek Campground. Neither county nor federal fire officials could say what started it.

A Type III incident management team was expected to arrive by Friday evening to marshal resources against the blaze. “Multiple” air resources have been in use since Friday morning.

About 50 local, county, state and federal personnel were fighting the fire at 2 p.m., according to the U.S. Forest Service. Resources were arriving from the South Sugarloaf Fire, which was nearly contained in the northern Elko County forest after burning more than 230,000 acres.

The Owl Creek Fire was reported at 7:49 p.m. Thursday about four and a half miles south of Wolf Creek Drive in Spring Creek. The blaze grew to about 30 acres in less than an hour.

“It actively burned all night,” said Elko County Fire Protection District Division Chief Linda Bingaman.

Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts said there was no evidence so far to indicate that the fire was related to a manhunt in the area that began a few hours before the fire.

The Spring Creek Campground was evacuated at about 12:30 a.m.

The flames were moving into national forest land Friday afternoon as they spread higher into the Ruby Mountains.

