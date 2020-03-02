Fire burns shed at ranch east of Elko

ELKO – An equipment shed was destroyed by fire at a ranch in Halleck on Sunday afternoon.
Elko County Fire Protection District was called to Mcintyre Ranch Road at about 4:30 p.m. The first arriving units found a shop/equipment shed that was approximately 75% in flames.
Volunteer units from Ryndon, Deeth, Lamoille and Spring Creek also responded.
The fire was extinguished and units were released from the scene around 9:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.