Fire burns shed at ranch east of Elko
Fire burns shed at ranch east of Elko

Ranch fire

Flames send smoke pouring out of an equipment shed late Sunday afternoon on a ranch at Halleck.

 ECFPD

ELKO – An equipment shed was destroyed by fire at a ranch in Halleck on Sunday afternoon.

Elko County Fire Protection District was called to Mcintyre Ranch Road at about 4:30 p.m. The first arriving units found a shop/equipment shed that was approximately 75% in flames.

Volunteer units from Ryndon, Deeth, Lamoille and Spring Creek also responded.

The fire was extinguished and units were released from the scene around 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

