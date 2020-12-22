 Skip to main content
Fire damages garage in Spring Creek
Fire damages garage in Spring Creek

Garage fire

Hot ashes started a fire that damaged this garage in Spring Creek on Sunday night.

 ECFPD

ELKO – County fire officials are reminding residents to properly dispose of wood ashes following a fire that damaged a garage in Spring Creek.

The Elko County Fire Protection District, along with Spring Creek and Lamoille volunteers, responded to a call at 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the Palace Heights tract, where they found the side of an attached garage fully engulfed in flames.

“The fire was quickly extinguished with no extension to the rest of the residence,” stated officials, but Elko County Ambulance treated one civilian for smoke inhalation. There were no firefighter injuries.

The fire was caused by improper disposal of wood stove ashes.

The fire protection district offered the following tips for those using wood stoves and fireplaces:

• Allow the wood and ashes to cool completely in the fireplace or pellet stove

• Transfer the remaining wood and ashes to a metal bucket with a metal shovel. Never use buckets or shovels made of any combustible materials

• Wet the wood and ashes with water even if believed to be extinguished

• Transfer the metal container outside of your home. Choose a location far away from any combustible materials and structures

• Properly discard after at least 24 hours

