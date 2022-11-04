 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire damages home in Spring Creek

Firefighters quickly extinguish a fire started by a wood stove pipe in a Spring Creek home early Friday morning.

 ECFPD

ELKO – The county’s fire protection district responded to a house fire in Spring Creek on Friday, and is reminding homeowners to replace the batteries in their smoke alarms this weekend.

Firefighters were called at 1:23 a.m. Friday to a report that a wood stove had filled the house with smoke. They found smoke coming from the first floor and the roof.

“All three occupants were able to evacuate safely,” said the district.

Firefighters quickly made entry and suppressed the fire, which extended from the fireplace into the wall and up to the second floor. Elko County Ambulance, the Elko County Sheriff and the Red Cross also responded.

“Please call the Elko County Fire Protection District if you or a family member do not have or need additional smoke detectors,” stated a Facebook announcement on Friday. “We are more than happy to help install them as well.”

The end of Daylight Saving Time is traditionally a good time to remember to keep smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in operating order.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that 71% of smoke alarms which failed to operate had missing, disconnected or dead batteries.

The Elko County Fire Protection District can be reached at 775-738-9960.

