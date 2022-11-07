Fire damages home in tree streets

ELKO – A West Oak Street home sustained extensive smoke damage Sunday night when strong winds blew into the house after a second-story bedroom caught fire.

City of Elko firefighters responded to the blaze at 9:47 p.m. and could see smoke and the glow of flames coming from the bedroom, according to Fire Chief Jack Snyder.

Some firefighters sprayed water into the bedroom from outside while others entered from inside, but winds of 25 mph or stronger blew smoke throughout the house as they were trying to vent it.

“Our crews made a very aggressive attack and were able to keep the fire contained to one room of the home,” he said.

Elko County firefighters and ambulance also responded to the fire but there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but Snyder said it is believed to have been accidental. The family had working smoke detectors that alerted them to the blaze.

The home was not habitable Monday because of the heavy heat and smoke damage, and the power and gas being cut off to the structure. Snyder said the Red Cross was assisting them with clothing and shelter.