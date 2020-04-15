Fire damages Spring Creek home
Fire damages Spring Creek home

ELKO – County firefighters have responded to three structure fires in recent days, including one that left a Spring Creek home uninhabitable.

A fire was started Tuesday evening on Darby Drive when a resident tossed smoking materials into the weeds, according to Steven Hamilton of the Elko County Fire Protection District.

The resulting fire damaged the exterior of the home and entered the laundry room. It also tripped electrical breakers and damaged propane and water lines.

Hamilton said the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Another fire on Sunday damaged a shed on Powderhouse Road. Hamilton said the fire was started by an electrical problem, and the flames spread to adjacent land. About a quarter of an acre burned before the fire was extinguished.

Three side-by-sides and an ATV were damaged by the blaze.

Firefighters were also called Friday night to a home on Glenvista Drive in Spring Creek.

Hamilton said a resident was charging their ATV when the battery shorted out, starting a fire in the garage. Smoke spread into the home.

