ELKO – A late-summer blast of hot, dry air will put all of northern Nevada in the fire danger zone Tuesday and Wednesday.
Predicting “a prolonged period of very dry conditions and gusty winds,” the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Elko and other northern Nevada counties from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Southwest winds of 15-25 mph will gust to 40 mph, with relative humidity as low as 7 percent.
“The combination of gusty winds and very low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions,” stated the advisory.
An aftereffect will be cooler weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday, then rebound into the mid-80s for the weekend.
