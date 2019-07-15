{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An unused building in downtown Elko burned to the ground early Monday morning.

Elko Fire Department was called at 4:40 a.m. to a fire in the garage behind the former Ace Hardware/Stager’s Surplus building on Commercial Street. When they arrived they found about a quarter of the building in flames, according to Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego.

The building has not been in use since 2013, Griego said. Southern Pacific is listed as the owner, according to the Elko County Assessor’s website.

Four engines responded to the blaze. Firefighting efforts were hampered by a lack of hydrants.

“There’s not a lot of water in this area,” Griego said.

At 7 a.m. firefighters were mopping up and preparing to begin their investigation into the cause of the blaze.

The neighborhood west of Third Street was used by the railroad until the late 1970s, when a federal project to relocate tracks out of the downtown area was begun.

