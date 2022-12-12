Fire destroys fifth-wheel trailer in Osino

ELKO – Firefighters extinguished another blaze in Osino on Sunday evening.

The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. When crews arrived they found a fifth-wheel trailer engulfed in flames.

“Firefighters worked to gain access and suppress the fire,” reported the Elko County Fire Protection District. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

County resources from Elko, Spring Creek and Ryndon responded to the call, along with Elko volunteers. The report did not say if anyone was injured.

A fire Saturday afternoon in Osino was extinguished after being noticed by a neighbor.

“The fire was spotted by a neighbor and they evacuated the family and put water on the fire,” stated the ECFPD. “The quick thinking of the neighbor saved the home.”

The cause was determined to be accidental. Smoke damage was reported throughout the home.

“It’s a good time of year to know what your escape and family plan is,” ECFPD advised. “Talk to your family about what you would do in case of an emergency.”