Fire destroys RV home in Ryndon

Ryndon RV fire
GOOGLE MAPS

ELKO – A motor home in Ryndon burned Monday night but the flames did not extend into surrounding land, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

The residence at McKinley and Kayenta avenues consisted of a recreational vehicle covered by a metal shed. It was occupied at the time but no one was injured, the fire district said.

Firefighters were called at 8:42 p.m. and the RV was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. The area around the the structure had been mowed, preventing the fire from spreading.

The RV was destroyed but part of the metal shed remained intact. Firefighters spent more than two hours at the scene and were called back Tuesday morning when the fire started to rekindle.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

