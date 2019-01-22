Try 1 month for 99¢
ELKO – Fire destroyed a fifth-wheel recreational vehicle Monday afternoon about seven miles southwest of Elko.

Elko city, county and volunteer firefighters responded to a report of a residential fire on a lot off Bullion Road at about 1:30 p.m. When they arrived the RV was nearly engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to the adjacent area, including a vehicle parked nearby.

The cause of the blaze was undetermined, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

