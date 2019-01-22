ELKO – Fire destroyed a fifth-wheel recreational vehicle Monday afternoon about seven miles southwest of Elko.
Elko city, county and volunteer firefighters responded to a report of a residential fire on a lot off Bullion Road at about 1:30 p.m. When they arrived the RV was nearly engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to the adjacent area, including a vehicle parked nearby.
The cause of the blaze was undetermined, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.