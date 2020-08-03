× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Blazing hot weather often leads to wildfires, and this weekend was no exception.

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a wildfire north of Interstate 80 near Oasis. The Lost Fire in the Toana range had burned about 1,200 acres just a few hours after it was reported Sunday afternoon, then exploded to about 8,000 acres by nightfall, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire was estimated at more than 9,000 acres by Monday morning. Federal resources on the scene included 19 engines, four water tender, six dozers, six single-engine air tankers, and one helicopter.

A state crew along with six county engines were also on the blaze, and more resources were being ordered.

Two other wildfires were reported Saturday.

A fire in Secret Pass burned 4.7 acres in rough terrain, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District. It was near the road but the cause was not determined.

County firefighters were also called to Starr Valley where a truckload of hay burned.

Steven Hamilton of the ECFPD said a rancher was moving hay on a flatbed truck when the fire broke out.

"They stacked it too close to the exhaust" pipe on the truck, he said.

Hamilton estimated about 20 tons of hay were lost in the blaze. About a quarter-acre of adjacent ground also burned.

Temperatures have climbed into the hundreds each of the past four days, reaching 102 on Saturday and Sunday. The high of 103 on Thursday tied the record for the date.

A heat advisory for the Elko area was set to expire at 7 p.m. Sunday but hot weather will continue. The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the mid to upper 90s through Thursday, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Federal Resources: 19 engines, 4 water tender, 6 dozers, 1 Air attacks, 6 SEATs and 1 helicopters

State Resources: 1 crews

Local Resources: 6 County eng, 1 County water tenders

