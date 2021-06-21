Fire extinguished near I-80 east of Elko

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada firefighters continue to get the upper hand on blazes almost as quickly as they break out.

The latest, a wildfire between Interstate 80 and the railroad tracks about 20 miles east of Elko, was held to 2 acres on Monday. The cause is under investigation.

Elko County Fire Patrol and Ryndon volunteers responded, along with the Bureau of Land Management and U.S Forest Service.

Another wildfire broke out Saturday evening in a region of northeastern Nevada that has seen multiple large fires in recent years, but this time firefighters held the blaze to a mere 13 acres.

The Mote Fire off Izzenhood road North of Battle Mountain started around 5 p.m. and was brought under control within about two hours. Local, state and federal engines responded, according to Northeast Nevada Interagency Fire Management.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

In October of 2011 – after the end of a typical wildfire season – more than 42,000 acres burned at Izzenhood. The blaze combined with two other fires to become the Dunphy Complex Fire, which blackened more than 200,000 acres.