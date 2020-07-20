× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A lightning-sparked fire near Twin Bridges grew to 4,000 acres by noon Monday, threatening structures and potentially leading to the closure of the reservoir at South Fork State Park.

Firefighters were called out late Sunday afternoon, after thunderstorms produced lightning strikes around the Ruby Mountains. By 10 p.m. the blaze had burned 1,400 acres.

“It was very active last night,” said Rita Henderson, public affairs officer for the Bureau of Land Management.

Four structures were threatened, but as of noon Monday the flames were being pushed southward by the wind, away from them.

The fire has burned to within three miles South Fork Reservoir, and about a mile south of Twin Bridges.

Aircraft were pulling water out of South Fork. The Elko County Sheriff and Nevada Department of Wildlife were planning to close the reservoir for safety purposes, Henderson said.

On Saturday, a fire in the Vista Grande section of Spring Creek briefly threatened homes Saturday afternoon while a fire along Interstate 80 has burned more than 3,000 acres on Friday.

The fire on Edgewater Drive was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. Neighbors assisted crews using brush-clearing equipment to create a firebreak around the flames.

About 2.5 acres burned. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A blaze near the Shafter exit of Interstate 80 burned 3,100 acres on Saturday. It was fought by six federal engines, one Nevada Division of Forestry engine, and multiple other resources including two air tankers and six single-engine air tankers.

The cause of this blaze is under investigation.

Three other fires were reported along I-80 on Friday, each burning an acre or less. One was near Wendover, one at the Deeth exit and one near Dunphy.

Continued hot weather is forecast for northeastern Nevada for at least the next week, along with a chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday.

A fire weather watch is in effect Tuesday for southern Eureka and Lander counties, White Pine County and northern Nye County.

