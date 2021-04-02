 Skip to main content
Fire in Ryndon, Elko County orders burn ban
Fire in Ryndon, Elko County orders burn ban

Ryndon fire

Smoke rises from a wildfire in Ryndon on Friday afternoon.

 ECFPD

ELKO — The Elko County Fire Protection District ordered a burn ban on Friday afternoon but they still had to respond to a wildfire.

A blaze off Cleveland Avenue in Ryndon had burned about 250 acres by 4 p.m., according to Elko Interagency Dispatch. Nevada Division of Forestry, along with volunteers from Ryndon, Spring Creek and Deeth were called to assist the county with fighting the flames.

It was apparently the largest wildfire so far this year. A fire near Metropolis burned 62 acres in March. Another blaze in February burned nearly 30 acres near Elburz.

Around 2 p.m., the county informed residents of unincorporated that open burning was banned through Monday, April 5.

“This is due to the projected significant increase in wind this weekend through Monday,” stated the agency.

Open burning will tentatively resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 6.

The National Weather Service was forecasting winds of 5-10 mph Saturday, increasing to 10-15 mph Sunday afternoon ahead of a cold front.

“Temperatures for the first weekend of April will be unseasonably warm with an upper level ridge of high pressure dominating,” stated the weather service. “Afternoon highs will be about 15 to 20 degrees above averages ranging in the mid to upper 70s to near 80 degrees.”

A cold front is expected to move through Nevada Monday, dropping highs back into the lower 60s or upper 50s.

Anyone with questions regarding burning regulations in the county may contact the Elko County Fire Protection District at 775-738-9960.

