Fire in Spring Creek; 6 small blazes elsewhere

SPRING CREEK – Authorities announced fireworks as the cause of a brush fire near the Spring Creek Golf Course Wednesday evening that scorched nearly a half an acre.

Elko County Fire Protection District was called to a fire in the 300 block of Parkchester Drive after 7 p.m. that witnesses said was sparked by teens.

Some customers of Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill said they reported the fire after watching the kids set off charges from their vantage point on the deck of the Fairway Community Center that overlooks the golf course and Parkchester Drive.

Witnesses stated they saw the youths set off fireworks, while others said the teens lit a “golf ball cannon” that sparked the fire.

The blaze was contained by three Elko County Fire Protection District engines and two Bureau of Land Management engines that arrived on the scene, along with other personnel.

About half an acre burned.

The brush fire briefly disrupted the Spring Creek Association Board of Directors meeting taking place inside the community center.