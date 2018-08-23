Subscribe for 33¢ / day
South Sugarloaf Fire
ELKO – A large wildfire in northern Elko County crossed Mountain City Highway and one firefighter was injured Wednesday.

The fire had been burning west of State Route 225 from Owyhee to Wildhorse Reservoir. West winds on Wednesday afternoon pushed it to the east and it crossed the highway at the Forest Service guard station.

Maggie Summit Road has also been closed from the Baker Ranch to Nevada State Route 226.

A firefighter sustained minor burn injuries, according to the Forest Service. He was transported to a burn center for evaluation.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported “reduced visibility” on the highway from smoke.

Structure protection operations at Mountain City and three ranches were successful, according to the Forest Service.

The South Sugarloaf Fire was started Friday by lightning about 20 miles southwest of Owyhee. It has burned from near Wildhorse Reservoir to near Mountain City, blackening more than 78,000 acres.

The fire was burning in brush and tall grass, and exhibiting extreme, wind-driven runs and torching. Flame heights of 40 feet were reported, and spread rates of 3 to 6 mph.

It was listed as 20 percent contained. The number of personnel on the scene was increased from 365 to 430.

Firefighters have been hampered by heavy smoke that has limited the use of aerial attacks.

A community meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Bureau of Land Management Office community room at 3900 Idaho St. in Elko.

For updates on the road closure call 511 or visit nvroads.com.

A new fire was reported just south of the Elko County line in the Cherry Creek Range.

The Goshute Cave Fire was started by lightning and had burned 795 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.

