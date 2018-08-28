Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Spring Creek house fire

Scorched possessions lie scattered outside a home in Spring Creek following a Sunday night fire.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – A single woman and her three children are homeless following a house fire that damaged their rented residence Sunday night on Arroyo Vista Drive.

The family lost most of their personal belongings, according to a relative.

One child went to her bedroom at about 10:30 p.m. to find it engulfed in flames. She woke her sister and they escaped, but two cats did not survive.

One child was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

“We had a space heater too close to combustibles,” division chief of prevention Steven Hamilton said when asked about the cause of the blaze.

The bedroom was a total loss, and the rest of the house is uninhabitable because of smoke damage.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up under Brandy Watkins, Spring Creek to help the family get back on their feet and find another place to live.

