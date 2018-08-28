ELKO – A single woman and her three children are homeless following a house fire that damaged their rented residence Sunday night on Arroyo Vista Drive.
The family lost most of their personal belongings, according to a relative.
One child went to her bedroom at about 10:30 p.m. to find it engulfed in flames. She woke her sister and they escaped, but two cats did not survive.
One child was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.
“We had a space heater too close to combustibles,” division chief of prevention Steven Hamilton said when asked about the cause of the blaze.
The bedroom was a total loss, and the rest of the house is uninhabitable because of smoke damage.
A Go Fund Me account has been set up under Brandy Watkins, Spring Creek to help the family get back on their feet and find another place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.