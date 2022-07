ELKO – A fire in Spring Creek burned one-half to one acre of brush and grass Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze on Fairway Lane by the golf course was reported around 4:15 p.m. Elko County Fire Protection District, Spring Creek and Lamoille volunteers were among the responders.

Further details were not immediately available. It follows a 2.5-acre fire along Eastlake Drive on June 25.

A fire that began Friday along Interstate 80 at Emigrant Pass burned just over a thousand acres.

