ELKO – A fire in northern Elko County grew from 10,000 acres Friday night to 35,000 acres Saturday night, while a new fire north of Battle Mountain burned an estimated 7,000 acres.
The South Sugarloaf fire 20 miles southwest of Owyhee was started Friday afternoon by lightning. It is exhibiting “extreme fire behavior with wind-driven runs and group torching,” and is threatening structures east of Wilson Reservoir.
The fire was listed Sunday morning as 20 percent contained, with full containment estimated by Aug. 27. Sixty-eight personnel are on the scene, including 13 engines from federal, state, county and volunteer agencies.
The Sheep Creek Fire north of Battle Mountain has 10 engines on the scene. It was listed Saturday night as zero-percent contained.
Also reported Saturday was a 100-acre fire in Pine Valley.
Two fires north of Deeth were fully contained Saturday. One burned 2,105 acres and the other burned 1,831 acres.
Small fires at Cedar Ridge and in the Jarbidge Wilderness also were listed as fully contained.
The forecast for the Elko area calls for patchy smoke on Sunday with highs in the mid-90s.
