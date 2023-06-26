ELKO – Firefighters battled a wildfire north of Wendover over the weekend.
The fire at the south end of the Pilot Range was listed at 20 acres. Ten earlier fires this season in the Elko District burned less than an acre.
The report did not list a cause of the blaze, which was reported Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service, Elko County will see a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday and Wednesday.
Dry weather and much warmer temperatures are expected later in the week as highs climb into the 90s by the weekend.